Albert Lea woman sent to prison for selling meth

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A Freeborn County woman is going to prison for selling methamphetamine.
Victoria Ann Lopez, 35 of Albert Lea, was arrested in October 2020. The South-Central Drug Investigation Unit says that between July 27, 2020, and August 6, 2020, Lopez sold meth to a confidential informant on five occasions.
Court documents state the drug deals all happened in Albert Lea and involved a total of 33.7 grams of meth.
Lopez pleaded guilty to second-degree sale of drugs and was sentenced Wednesday to seven years and four months in prison, with credit for 21 days already served.
Lopez still has a trial scheduled in Mower County for third-degree drug possession. Law enforcement says she was arrested on October 29, 2020, after the search of an Austin home found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. That trial is set to start on December 27.