Albert Lea woman pleads guilty to stealing over $200,000 in rent payments

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – An Albert Lea woman has admitted to stealing more than $200,000 in tenant rent payments.
Marcie Marie Thumann, 44, pleaded guilty Wednesday in U.S. District Court to one count of theft from a program receiving federal funds. A sentencing date has not been set.
Thumann was accused of stealing the money while working as a bookkeeper for the Albert Lea Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRA) between January 2010 and July 2018.
Federal prosecutors say the HRA’s computer system generated a rent-due balance for each tenant at the beginning of each month. Thumann, who was responsible for recording and reconciling payments to the HRA, received tenants’ rent payments via cash, check, or money order.
Investigators say Thumann routinely embezzled HRA rent payments for her own personal use and benefit by pocketing cash payments and altering the payee information on payments made by check and money order. She was also accused of manipulating the HRA’s computer system to conceal the money she stole, avoid detection, and prolong her fraud scheme.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Minnesota says Thumann stole at least $213,217 in tenant payments.