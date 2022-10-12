 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts in excess
of 45 mph at times.

* WHERE...Northern half of Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strong winds combined with low
relative humidity will result in a very high fire danger.
Burning is strongly discouraged.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Albert Lea woman pleads guilty to stealing over $200,000 in rent payments

U.S. Attorney Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – An Albert Lea woman has admitted to stealing more than $200,000 in tenant rent payments.

Marcie Marie Thumann, 44, pleaded guilty Wednesday in U.S. District Court to one count of theft from a program receiving federal funds.  A sentencing date has not been set.

Thumann was accused of stealing the money while working as a bookkeeper for the Albert Lea Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRA) between January 2010 and July 2018.

Federal prosecutors say the HRA’s computer system generated a rent-due balance for each tenant at the beginning of each month.  Thumann, who was responsible for recording and reconciling payments to the HRA, received tenants’ rent payments via cash, check, or money order.

Investigators say Thumann routinely embezzled HRA rent payments for her own personal use and benefit by pocketing cash payments and altering the payee information on payments made by check and money order.  She was also accused of manipulating the HRA’s computer system to conceal the money she stole, avoid detection, and prolong her fraud scheme.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Minnesota says Thumann stole at least $213,217 in tenant payments.

