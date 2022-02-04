Albert Lea woman pleads guilty to dealing meth out of her home

ALBERT LEA, Minn. –A Freeborn County woman accused of dealing meth out of her home is pleading guilty.
Sylvia Pearl Cramer, 35 of Albert Lea, was arrested in March 2021 and charged with two count of third-degree sale of methamphetamine. The South-Central Drug Investigation Unit says Cramer sold a total of 7.8 grams of meth to a confidential informant on two occasions in July 2020.
Court documents state both drug sales happened at Cramer’s home.
She has now pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree sale of meth. Cramer’s sentencing has been set for April 4.