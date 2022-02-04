 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Bitter Cold Wind Chills in North Central Iowa Again Tonight...

.Overnight lows will drop into the single digits to teens below
zero. With winds at 10 to 15 mph, this will result in wind chills
from -20 to -30 through Saturday morning.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM
CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
30 below zero.

* WHERE...North central Iowa.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 7 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Weather Alert

...Blowing Snow this Afternoon Impacting Area Roads...

Light snow that is falling now and earlier this morning will
be lofted across area roads this afternoon due to strong
northwest winds of 20 to 35 mph that will move across the region.
The stronger winds will last through the afternoon and early
evening hours. This will impact the region with periods of lower
visibility under 1/2 mile at times as well as snow blowing across
area roads which may cause slippery conditions.

If traveling across this area today, exercise caution and be
prepared for reduced visibility, snow covered roads and possible
slippery conditions. If necessary, slow down and allow extra time
to reach your destination safely.

Albert Lea woman pleads guilty to dealing meth out of her home

Sylvia Cramer

Sylvia Cramer

ALBERT LEA, Minn. –A Freeborn County woman accused of dealing meth out of her home is pleading guilty.

Sylvia Pearl Cramer, 35 of Albert Lea, was arrested in March 2021 and charged with two count of third-degree sale of methamphetamine.  The South-Central Drug Investigation Unit says Cramer sold a total of 7.8 grams of meth to a confidential informant on two occasions in July 2020.

Court documents state both drug sales happened at Cramer’s home.

She has now pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree sale of meth.  Cramer’s sentencing has been set for April 4.

