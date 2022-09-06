Albert Lea to possibly regulate THC products like tobacco

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – The City of Albert Lea is considering extending its tobacco regulations to cover products containing THC.
THC is an abbreviation for tetrahydrocannabinol, a natural compound in cannabis plants such as marijuana and hemp, that produces the high sensation.
“We want to prevent harm to children and young adults, yet still allow retailers to take advantage of this new market,” says City Manager Ian Rigg. “By requiring a city license to sell THC products, we can make sure certain safeguards are in place.”
Rigg will present the draft regulations to the District 241 School Board at the board’s meeting Tuesday. The proposed changes would then go to the Albert Lea City Council for discussion at its September 12 work session and potentially a vote at its September 26 meeting.
The city regulations, if approved, would:
- Require a city license to sell THC products in Albert Lea.
- Prohibit possession of THC products by anyone under age 21, which is stricter than state law.
- Require stores that sell both THC and non-THC products, such as convenience stores, to keep THC products behind the counter or in a locked case.
- Require stores that sell only THC products to admit only people age 21 or older.
- Prohibit liquor stores from selling THC products.
The proposed regulations are in line with guidance from the Minnesota League of Cities and those already adopted by many communities, including Austin.