Albert Lea to host Minnesota's Secretary of State on Wednesday

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – The Minnesota Secretary of State is scheduled to visit Albert Lea on Wednesday.
Steve Simon’s officer says he will speak with high school students on the importance of voting, then attend a special conversational event hosted by the Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce. That will take place Wednesday at 12:15 pm at Wedgewood Cove and members of the public, local leaders, and community advocates are invited to attend and participate.
"We are thrilled to bring this conversational event to Albert Lea," says Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon. "Engaging directly with the community is a crucial part of our commitment to transparent governance and active citizenship. We look forward to hearing from the residents of Albert Lea and learning how we can better serve their needs."
The Chamber says the conversational event will focus on various topics of interest to the Albert Lea community, including civic participation, voter education, and community empowerment. Attendees will have the chance to ask questions, share insights, and gain a deeper understanding of the Secretary of State's initiatives and priorities.
For more information about the event, please contact Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce, Executive Director, Shari Sprague at director@albertlea.org or by phone at (507)373-3938.