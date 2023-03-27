Albert Lea teen to stand trial for chase, drugs in North Iowa

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – An Albert Lea teen is pleading not guilty to being caught with drugs after crashing a vehicle in North Iowa.
Samuel Jeffery Bingham, 18, is now set to begin trial on May 10 for eluding and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.
Bingham is accused of leading law enforcement in Worth County on a high-speed chase on May 27, 2022, before crashing his vehicle into a ditch. Court documents state Bingham exited his upside-down vehicle and tried to run away but was caught.
Bingham was initially charged with a driving misdemeanor and released to his mother’s custody but after lab tests confirmed about 38 grams of marijuana was found in Bingham’s vehicle, he was arrested again on felony charges in February 2023.