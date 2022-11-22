Albert Lea teen among three injured in Winona County collision

WINONA COUNTY, Minn. – Three people are hurt after a collision in Winona County.
It happened just before 5:30 pm Tuesday near the intersection of Highway 61 and 54th Avenue. The Minnesota State Patrol says Jayden Michael Jessie, 18 of Winona, was driving south and Melissa Susan Markusen, 53 of St. Paul, was northbound when they crashed in the northbound lane of Highway 61.
Melissa Markusen, a passenger in her vehicle, Marie Geraldine Markusen, 83 of St. Paul, and a 15-year-old female passenger from Albert Lea in Jessie’s vehicle all suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries. They were all taken to Winona Health for treatment.
Jessie was not injured.
The Winona County Sheriff’s Office and Goodview Police Department assisted with this collision.