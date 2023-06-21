Albert Lea shooter gets no prison time

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM CDT TUESDAY THROUGH 9 PM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air Quality Alert for ozone pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category. * WHERE...southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...From 12 PM CDT Tuesday through 9 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and people who are active outdoors, may experience health effects. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ground-level ozone is expected to be high during the afternoon hours on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday across southeast Minnesota. Sunny skies, warm temperatures, and low humidity will create an environment favorable for two types of pollutants (Volatile Organic Compounds and Nitrogen Oxides) to react in the air to produce ground- level ozone. These pollutants will be transported by southerly winds from the Chicago area, northeast Iowa, and southeast Minnesota. Ozone will be highest during the afternoon and early evening hours when sunshine is most abundant, and temperatures are highest. Ozone will be low in the morning, late evening, and overnight. Ozone levels are expected to reach the orange air quality index (AQI) category, a level considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, across southeast Minnesota. The alert area includes Rochester and Winona. In the orange area, sensitive groups should limit prolonged outdoor exertion. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and people who are active outdoors, should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion. Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible. && For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to; sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by; email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit; https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/current-air-; quality-conditions. You can find additional information about health; and air quality at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-; climate/air-quality-and-health.