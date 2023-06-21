Albert Lea shooter gets no prison time

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A shooting in Albert Lea results in no prison time for the shooter.
Javen Juan Moreno, 21 of Albert Lea, was sentenced Wednesday to five years of supervised probation and 40 hours of community work service. Moreno pleaded guilty to second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon for an incident on May 1, 2022.
Court documents state Moreno was arguing with a man when someone else tried to intervene. Law enforcement says Moreno pulled a gun out of his backpack and shot the intervener in the thigh.
Moreno was arrested May 22, 2022, after a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 90 west of Bridge Avenue.