Albert Lea sees success with feral cat population program

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - The city of Albert Lea has been working with the non-profit Camp Companion for the past four months in an effort to get its feral cat population under control.
So far, their Trap-Neuter-Release (TNR) program has seen a lot of success.
The Humane Society of Freeborn County has been at maximum capacity for a long time.
It can't take in any more stray cats, so the city had to come up with a new plan.
They decided to trap feral cats, spay and neuter them, then release them right where they found them.
The city has already seen 84 cats get spayed and neutered through the program.
Despite the cats being released, the city has seen complaints about feral cats drop.
This is thanks to the cats being more docile and staying out of sight when neutered.
The city still has a few cat colonies they haven't had a chance to get to.
Director of Public Safety J.D. Carlson plans to start an annual maintenance program for the feral cat population.
"There's potential this year, if we wanted to continue with an open checkbook, to potentially (trap, neuter, and release) 200 feral cats with those large cat colonies," he said. "However, we need to cap it at some point. We'll continue doing what we're doing, up to 150 cats this year, and see positive results."
A representative of Camp Companion says a lack of vets in Albert Lea forced the non-profit to take cats to Dodge Center and Rochester for spaying and neutering before returning them to the streets.
If you notice stray or feral cats in Albert Lea, you're asked to keep yours inside and to contact the police department, humane society, or Camp Companion.
If you feed stray cats, you are also asked to make an effort to get them spayed and neutered. One stray cat could lead to an entire colony.
If you're interested in supporting Camp Companion, you can also visit its website.