Albert Lea seeking proposals to build private marina on Fountain Lake

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - The City of Albert Lea is working to bring a private marina to Fountain Lake.
The Albert Lea City Council has voted to seek proposals from developers interested in taking up the project, which would replace the existing skate park and restrooms near City Beach. If a bid is accepted, the beach would remain a public park, while the skate park would move to a different location.
The city's goal is to enhance amenities on Fountain Lake by providing additional dock space, new restrooms, and possibly, a new restaurant.
"For a long time, the community has been asking for amenities to be on the lake to utilize, and looking at those opportunities, I think, is incumbent upon this board to do. And so this idea was brought to us, and I think this is a good time to explore it, and maybe it doesn't work, and maybe it does work," said Albert Lea Mayor Vern Rasmussen, Jr.
However, some locals have reservations about a marina being built at that specific spot on Fountain Lake, with one Albert Lea resident telling council members streets near City Beach are already prone to significant congestion during summer months.
"I'm thinking that as we add in a possible marina and or restaurant, that that congestion, that that parking lot that you have, would not be able to handle all of that overflow," said Rod Johnson. "I am not against a marina or restaurant being built. I think most and Albert Lea would be in favor of that. I just believe that there are areas that are not quite as high density of housing, and aren't as congested, and are better suited for a proposed marina and restaurant."
Mayor Rasmussen says while he understands concerns about the proposed marina project, there's still a ways to go before any sort of development takes place at the site.
"I think this is an opportunity right now, and so we'll look at it as that, and we'll see what happens. It might not be an opportunity that's good for us as a community, as a whole, but down the road is when we'll have those answers because a lot of this right now is hypothetical."
The city is setting the asking price for the property at $250,000, and has already met with one potential developer for the marina. On Monday, the Albert Lea City Council also signed off on requesting proposals to redevelop three vacant lots owned by the city, with the hope of attracting new housing, retail, light industrial, or warehousing developments.