Albert Lea Seed House expands to provide the largest selection of organic seeds in the US

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Thursday Albert Lea Seed House announced the purchase of Blue River Organic Seed, based in Ames, Iowa - the nation's longest-established organic seed corn brand.
The expanded product line will bring farmers the largest selection of organic seeds in the U.S.
Albert Lea Seed House Co-owner and President, Mac Ehrhardt says the driving force behind the more than 60-billion dollar industry is the consumers' desire to buy a more green-friendly, clean product with fewer synthetic inputs.
“No fungicides, no insecticides, no herbicides. The goal of organic is to provide high quality food to consumers that they want that doesn't contain any of those synthetic inputs,” Ehrhardt explains.
Albert Lea Seed is selling farm seed across the north eastern US and throughout the east coast.
Ehrhardt hopes this purchase will be a win for organic farmers.
“Organic farmers just like conventional farmers, need the support of a strong seed company that's providing them with the best available seed varieties, and also the customer service they need to know how to plant it, when to plant it, how to take care of it. Our goal is to be that strong seed company that can support the organic farming community throughout the United States,” he adds.
This is the first major purchase for the near one hundred year-old company.
Albert Lea Seed currently serves over six-thousand customers, the addition of Blue River will double the size of its business.