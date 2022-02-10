Albert Lea schools begin loosening mask mandates

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Albert Lea Area Schools says face masks will no longer be required at home evening activities for spectators or Community Education participants.
The school district says, as of Thursday, masks are still strongly recommended for spectators and coaches/directors will make masking decisions for their student-athletes.
Albert Lea Area Schools says masks will still be required during the school day for all staff, students, and visitors and masking will still be mandatory for indoor practices after school.
The school district says it expects most masking requirements will end on February 21 but masks will remain mandatory on all school transportation.