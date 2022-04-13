 Skip to main content
Albert Lea school bomb threat sends man to prison

Guilty plea entered over bomb threat at Albert Lea school

Anthony Woodraska

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – The man who called in a bomb threat to a Freeborn County school is going to prison. 

Anthony Jerome Woodraska, 33 of Bayport, pleaded guilty to communicating to another that an explosive device is present for the incident on October 7, 2021.  Albert Lea police say Woodraska, who was wanted for other theft-related charges, was found at a home in the 800 block of 3rd Avenue S and barricaded himself inside the home.  Woodraska then called in a bomb threat to Lakeview School to try and divert the police so he could escape. 

Court documents state Lakeview School was evacuated and Woodraska surrendered 10 minutes after calling in the bomb threat. 

Woodraska has also pleaded guilty to one count of theft and one count of offering a forged check.  Investigators say he used phony checks to buy vehicles on September 30, 2021, and October 6, 2021. 

Woodraska has now been sentenced to a total of one year and 11 months behind bars, with credit for 181 days already served.  He must also pay $450 in restitution. 

