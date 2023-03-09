 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Snow Working Through the Area...

.Snow continues to work into the area from the southwest. Much of
northeast Iowa and parts of southeast Minnesota and southwest
Wisconsin have seen snowfall but given the warmer temperatures,
there has not been much in the way of accumulations so far.

Snow will continue to overtake the entire area and begin to
accumulate into the later afternoon and evening hours. Snowfall
totals are expected to range from 3 to 7 inches, with some
locally higher amounts possible.

Travel will become more difficult for many areas as we approach
the evening commute. Also peak snowfall rates will be this evening
which could impact any scheduled activities.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and
southwest Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

In Iowa, visit 511ia.org for road conditions. In Minnesota,
visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin, visit
511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

Albert Lea says crossing enhancements have made Bridge Avenue intersection safer

  • 0
Albert Lea logo new 1.jpg

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A new study says the reconstruction of Bridge Avenue has made it safer to cross at Hawthorne Street but walkers and bike riders still need to “push the button.”

The Bridge Avenue reconstruction resulted in:

·        A 2-lane roadway with a shared left-turn lane in the center

·        Replacement of the traffic signal at Hawthorne with a rapid-flashing beacon for pedestrian crossings

·        Accessible sidewalks ramps installed at each corner of the Hawthorne intersection

The City of Albert Lea says a pedestrian-crossing and vehicle speed study of Bridge Avenue between Hawthorne and Sheridan streets in late 2022 found that the crossing enhancements at Hawthorne are working, with most vehicles stopping for pedestrians waiting to cross Bridge Avenue, compared to Sheridan Street, where there are no crossing enhancements and few vehicles stop for pedestrians waiting to cross.

“No pedestrian crossing is ever 100 percent safe. People always need to use caution when crossing a street,” says J.D. Carlson, Albert Lea Public Safety Director.  “At this intersection, pedestrians should push the button and wait for traffic to stop before crossing the street.”

Key findings of the study include the following.

Hawthorne Street on weekdays:

•                    100 percent of vehicles stopped for pedestrians crossing Hawthorne when the pedestrian button was activated and a crossing guard was present on school days. Albert Lea Area Schools assign a crossing guard at the intersection during arrival and departure times for Hawthorne Elementary School, which is 1.5 blocks east from the intersection.

•                    95 percent of vehicles stopped for pedestrians when they used the flashing beacon without a crossing guard.

Hawthorne Street on a Saturday:

•                    73 percent of vehicles stopped for pedestrians who pushed the button.

•                    None stopped for pedestrians who did not push the button and instead waited for a break in traffic.

•                    Based on observations, walkers and bicyclists are less likely to use the pedestrian button during non-school times, resulting in fewer vehicles stopping for pedestrians waiting to cross.

Sheridan Street on weekdays:

•                    No vehicles stopped for pedestrians waiting to cross Bridge Avenue at Sheridan Street, where there are no crossing enhancements.

Sheridan Street on a Saturday:

•                    37 percent of vehicles stopped for pedestrians waiting to cross.

The study also examined vehicle speeds using radar detection:

•                    The average vehicle speed on Bridge Avenue was 32 mph on weekdays, a little over the 30-mph speed limit, for both Sheridan to Hawthorne and the Freeborn County Fairground entrance to Richway Drive. The average speed increased slightly on weekends to 32.4 mph and 33.9 mph respectively.

•                    The average vehicle speed decreased slightly to 30.3 during school arrival peak period and increased slightly to 32.3 mph during school departure peak periods.

The Albert Lea Police Department says with some vehicles traveling more than five mph over the speed limit, daily patrols of Bridge Avenue will continue.

Tags

Recommended for you