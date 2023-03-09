Albert Lea says crossing enhancements have made Bridge Avenue intersection safer

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A new study says the reconstruction of Bridge Avenue has made it safer to cross at Hawthorne Street but walkers and bike riders still need to “push the button.”
The Bridge Avenue reconstruction resulted in:
· A 2-lane roadway with a shared left-turn lane in the center
· Replacement of the traffic signal at Hawthorne with a rapid-flashing beacon for pedestrian crossings
· Accessible sidewalks ramps installed at each corner of the Hawthorne intersection
The City of Albert Lea says a pedestrian-crossing and vehicle speed study of Bridge Avenue between Hawthorne and Sheridan streets in late 2022 found that the crossing enhancements at Hawthorne are working, with most vehicles stopping for pedestrians waiting to cross Bridge Avenue, compared to Sheridan Street, where there are no crossing enhancements and few vehicles stop for pedestrians waiting to cross.
“No pedestrian crossing is ever 100 percent safe. People always need to use caution when crossing a street,” says J.D. Carlson, Albert Lea Public Safety Director. “At this intersection, pedestrians should push the button and wait for traffic to stop before crossing the street.”
Key findings of the study include the following.
Hawthorne Street on weekdays:
• 100 percent of vehicles stopped for pedestrians crossing Hawthorne when the pedestrian button was activated and a crossing guard was present on school days. Albert Lea Area Schools assign a crossing guard at the intersection during arrival and departure times for Hawthorne Elementary School, which is 1.5 blocks east from the intersection.
• 95 percent of vehicles stopped for pedestrians when they used the flashing beacon without a crossing guard.
Hawthorne Street on a Saturday:
• 73 percent of vehicles stopped for pedestrians who pushed the button.
• None stopped for pedestrians who did not push the button and instead waited for a break in traffic.
• Based on observations, walkers and bicyclists are less likely to use the pedestrian button during non-school times, resulting in fewer vehicles stopping for pedestrians waiting to cross.
Sheridan Street on weekdays:
• No vehicles stopped for pedestrians waiting to cross Bridge Avenue at Sheridan Street, where there are no crossing enhancements.
Sheridan Street on a Saturday:
• 37 percent of vehicles stopped for pedestrians waiting to cross.
The study also examined vehicle speeds using radar detection:
• The average vehicle speed on Bridge Avenue was 32 mph on weekdays, a little over the 30-mph speed limit, for both Sheridan to Hawthorne and the Freeborn County Fairground entrance to Richway Drive. The average speed increased slightly on weekends to 32.4 mph and 33.9 mph respectively.
• The average vehicle speed decreased slightly to 30.3 during school arrival peak period and increased slightly to 32.3 mph during school departure peak periods.
The Albert Lea Police Department says with some vehicles traveling more than five mph over the speed limit, daily patrols of Bridge Avenue will continue.