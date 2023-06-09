Albert Lea residents can get a 'Passport" to healthy summer activities

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Freeborn County residents are being encouraged to pick up their 'Passport to 9 Weeks of Summer."
A product of the Blue Zones Albert Lea Project, the passport lists weekly activities for starting a healthy habit. Residents an enter a weekly drawing for prizes for each activity completed. Prizes include Aquatic Center tickets; Community Education gift certificates for classes, Boat House rentals or Rock Wall climbing; and gift certificates to local businesses.
“Research shows that our habits play a major role in determining our health. Our Blue Zones Leadership Team encourages everyone to try an activity that can lead to a healthy habit. Build natural movement into your routines by walking around Fountain Lake. Increase your sense of belonging by volunteering or taking part in a community event. Reach for fruit and nuts as a snack instead of chips and candy,” says Cathy Malakowsky, project lead for Blue Zones Albert Lea. “Our prizes also support healthy habits. Even a trip to the local ice cream shop can be healthy in that it builds a sense of belonging when done with family or friends.”
Residents may pick up the Passport to 9 Weeks of Summer at the:
Albert Lea Family Y, 2021 W. Main St.
Albert Lea Public Library, 211 E. Clark St.
Chamber of Commerce, 132 N. Broadway Ave.
Recreation Office, 701 Lake Chapeau Drive
Senior Center, 1739 W. Main St.
United Way, 411 S. 1st Ave. (Suite A)
For more information, click here.