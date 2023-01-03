Albert Lea residents asked to clear ice from storm drains to prevent street flooding

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – The City of Albert Lea is asking for the public’s help to prevent street flooding.
City crews are working to keep stormwater drains open to stop street flooding during the winter storm expected to last into Wednesday. But with nearly 2,000 drains in the city limits, the Albert Lea Public Works Department is asking residents for their assistance.
People removing snow and ice around their home are asked to check nearby storm drains in curbs and unblock them if needed. The Public Works Department says preventing ice dams from blocking the drains will mean stormwater can continue to drain off the streets instead of ponding, which can lead to hazardous conditions.