...Snow Expected in West Central and North Central Iowa This
Evening Through Wednesday...

The next round of light to moderate snow is expected later this
afternoon to evening, continuing through Wednesday in areas still
within the Winter Weather Advisory. A brief transition to
freezing drizzle is possible at times tonight.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 2
to 4 inches and minor ice accumulations are possible.

* WHERE...Portions of west central and north central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday
commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Albert Lea residents asked to clear ice from storm drains to prevent street flooding

Ice drains Jan 3 2023

Images courtesy of Albert Lea Public Works.

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – The City of Albert Lea is asking for the public’s help to prevent street flooding.

City crews are working to keep stormwater drains open to stop street flooding during the winter storm expected to last into Wednesday.  But with nearly 2,000 drains in the city limits, the Albert Lea Public Works Department is asking residents for their assistance.

People removing snow and ice around their home are asked to check nearby storm drains in curbs and unblock them if needed.  The Public Works Department says preventing ice dams from blocking the drains will mean stormwater can continue to drain off the streets instead of ponding, which can lead to hazardous conditions.

