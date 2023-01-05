Albert Lea residents asked for input on proposed trail through the city

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Residents are being asked for their input on plans for a trail along the former Union-Pacific rail corridor from Front Street in Albert Lea, through the city, and along State Highway 13 to Hartland.
Local officials and trail enthusiasts are working with the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) on the idea and, after gathering information from more than 50 residents during a series of events on November 2, are now asking the community as a whole to fill out a 12-question survey on the MnDOT website.
The trail plan currently has four goals:
- Enhance the quality of life in Freeborn County.
- Strengthen connections throughout the community.
- Attract more visitors to the area.
- Improve health and wellness through outdoor activities.
“We know from research that trails are important to local residents, with many of them walking or biking on trails almost every day. Our ultimate goal is a scenic and unique trail experience connecting people and places like parks, the city’s historic downtown, schools, businesses and even small towns,” says Cathy Malakowsky, director of community engagement and enrichment for the City of Albert Lea.
The survey is open until mid-January at https://talk.dot.state.mn.us/albert-lea-trail-action-plan.
The planning group says it will use the survey results to draft the plan, including refining goals for the trail, ensuring the trail provides a safe and accessible experience, and setting priorities for features along the trail. The goal is to complete a plan by the end of February for public review and comment. After the city and county adopt the plan, they would seek grants to help fund development of the 13-mile trail.