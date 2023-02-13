Albert Lea receives funding to add stop arm cameras to school buses

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - The Albert Lea Bus Company is planning to add stop arm cameras to its school buses by this fall term 2023.
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety offered $140,000 in grant funds to help increase student safety and reduce traffic violations by installing cameras on the stop arms of school buses.
"You have to stop and think that we have children that are going to be crossing, and any time you cross that red stop arm, there's a chance that you're going to have a life changed forever," said Chris Avery, assistant safety director of Albert Lea Bus Company. "Not only yours as a driver, but possibly that student."
The city's public school district uses a fleet of 47 buses, and each one will be outfitted with these cameras by the start of this fall school year.
Funding for this project is part of a larger $1.4 million MN Department of Public Safety Stop Arm Camera Grant project to allocate funds toward school districts across the state for the same reason - improving infrastructure to ensure safety of students and others on the road.