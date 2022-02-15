Albert Lea rapid COVID test site is changing locations

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – The rapid COVID test site in Albert Lea is relocating.
Freeborn County Public Health says unforeseen circumstances are moving the test site from the old ShopKo space to the Albert Lea Armory. The first day the armory test site will be open is Thursday.
COVID testing had been performed at the Albert Lea Armory from winter 2020 to summer 2021.
Rapid COVID tests will be still administered 11 am to 6 pm Thursday and Friday and 11 am to 4 pm Saturday. The test site will be closed February 26 for a drill.
Freeborn County Public Health says no soldiers will be participating in testing operations.