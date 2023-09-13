Albert Lea Public Library looks to drop late fees

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - The Albert Lea Public Library is planning to get rid of all late fees and fines.
The move will make the library more accessible to the whole community.
Several libraries in the area like Austin and Winona have already thrown out their late fee policies. Albert Lea believes it's time for them to do the same.
The library hasn't charged kids for late fees since June 2022. It's seen a 14% boost in circulation ever since, with a 7% increase in children's materials being checked out.
The library doesn't expect a big impact to its finances with the move. Late fees only make up less than 1% of the library's budget.
Even though late fees will be gone, replacement fees for missing items will still be around.
"Once the books are 30 days overdue, the replacement cost of the item would go on the cardholder's account and they wouldn't be able to check out until those items are brought back," said Library Director Annice Sevett.
The Albert Lea Public Library says 12% of cardholders for the library can't check out books because they have over $5 in late fees.
The city hopes these changes will also bring some of these people back
The Albert Lea City Council will vote on removing the late fees at their meeting on September 25th.
The library isn't expected to officially get rid of the fees until 2024.