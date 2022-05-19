 Skip to main content
Albert Lea police looking for possible evidence in Monday's triple stabbing

Al stab photo May 19 2022

Photos courtesy of the Albert Lea Police Department.

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying someone who may have information about Monday’s triple-stabbing.

The Albert Lea Police Department says a female driving a silver Pontiac with a spoiler stopped at the Shell Gas Station around 11:30 am Monday.  Police say the woman saw a black garment blowing around in the middle of the street and retrieved it.  Investigators say that piece of fabric is potential evidence in the stabbing of three men.

Anyone with information on the woman is asked to contact Detective Vanthavong at 507-377-5129 or Detective Miller at 507-377-5214.

