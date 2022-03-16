Albert Lea PD to receive new body cameras

ALBERT LEA, Minn.-The Albert Lea police department will receive 32 new body cameras from Watch Guard.
The city will spend $56,000 dollars from its capital investment plan (CIP) funds for the cameras.
Albert Lea Police Deputy Chief Darren Hanson said the funds will also go towards a new transfer station, which will help process photos and videos from body cameras.
Hanson said the department has used body cameras for the past three years and have proved to be a crucial tool for officers.
"Body cameras have been invaluable. Most of our officers really appreciate having the body camera on them. It helps them be better officers. They can record what is happening in real time with what is going on. It helps for evidence preparation when you go to court. It helps with preparing reports. It is a very valuable tool," Hanson said.
To request footage from police body cameras, Hanson said to contact your local police department.
"Laws in Minnesota related to data practices when it comes to body cameras are very narrow. You know, if you are the subject of the video, contact your local law enforcement agency. You might have to do a data request in writing for what you are looking for, if it fits with what the law is they will release the data to you but there could be a cost for the release of that data," Hanson said.
Police will phase out the old body cameras and save them as spares.