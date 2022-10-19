Albert Lea Noon Kiwanis win $25,000 for new playground

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – The Albert Lea Noon Kiwanis Club has won $25,000 to help build an inclusive playground for children of disabilities.
Albert Lea was named one of the co-winners of the 2022 Legacy of Play contest sponsored by Kiwanis International and Landscape Structures Inc. The other winner is the Kiwanis Club of South Lake in Clermont, Florida.
“Our club is celebrating its 100th anniversary next week so this will be a great addition to that celebration,” says Sarah Stultz, a member of the Albert Lea Noon Kiwanis Club.
Plans for the new Albert Lea playground include a special pour-in-place surface that is ADA-accessible as well as educational activity panels, musical chimes, pipes and drums.
“On behalf of Landscape Structures, I would like to congratulate the Albert Lea Noon Kiwanis Club and the Kiwanis Club of South Lake on co-winning the Legacy of Play contest,” says Pat Faust, president of Landscape Structures, a manufacturer of playground equipment. “These two clubs brought forth some incredible projects and we’re honored to award both clubs US$25,000 and help them bring inclusivity to communities in Minnesota and Florida.”
The Albert Lea club says it is hoping to break ground on the playground project in spring 2023 and has until December 2024 to finish it.