Albert Lea neighborhoods recover from flooded streets after Tuesday night's storms

ALBERT LEA, Minn. Tuesday's rainfall brought some major flooding to Albert Lea streets.
The area got nearly 6 inches of rain in one hour. Much of the flooding cleared by Wednesday morning. The only part of town still underwater Wednesday afternoon is a gravel road off W. 9th St. and Commercial St.
Albert Lea Deputy Chief of Police Darren Hanson says this storm saw the south side of town impacted which only happens every four or five years.
“It’s not unheard of maybe every 4 to 5 years we do see flooding like this. We see streets once or twice a year with heavy rain and then the water dissipates within an hour or so a lot of times.”
He says one of the areas they do typically see flooding, however, is E. Main St. The city is working to combat the ongoing problem.
“Because it's been an ongoing problem, the state when they designed the road, trying to take that into account. So, trying to build the road up, create some retention ponds, so we don't have recurring flooding on Highway 65,” explains Hanson.
Construction on the highway began in early spring and the city is hoping to have it done this fall.
Other than some wet basements and eroding foundations, there was no major damage reported. Hanson says the water went down relatively quickly.
Early Wednesday morning street sweepers were out and roads were cleaned up in no time.