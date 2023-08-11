Albert Lea may expand public 'no smoking' rules to cannabis products

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – The City Council on Monday is scheduled to consider including cannabis products in the “no smoking” law for Albert Lea public places.
The present city ordinance bans smoking or chewing tobacco in city parks, City Hall and the City Arena, along with restaurants, stores, schools, hospitals, nursing homes, and common areas of apartment buildings.
The proposed change “any cannabis flower, or cannabis product that can be inhaled through the means of smoking or an electronic device” to the ordinance. Adult use of certain cannabis products became legal in Minnesota on August 1. The State of Minnesota is establishing a licensing system for selling cannabis products, which will likely start in 2025, but that leaves cities and other governmental bodies to deal with the issue until then.
The proposed change would not become final until the Albert Lea City Council held a second reading of the revised ordinance and voted on it.
The regular City Council meeting starts at 7 pm on the top floor of Albert Lea City Hall.