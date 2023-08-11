 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 627 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

IN NORTHEAST IOWA

ALLAMAKEE             HOWARD                WINNESHIEK

IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA

DODGE                 FILLMORE              HOUSTON
MOWER                 OLMSTED               WABASHA
WINONA

IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL WISCONSIN

CLARK

IN NORTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN

TAYLOR

IN SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN

CRAWFORD              RICHLAND              VERNON

IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN

BUFFALO               JACKSON               LA CROSSE
MONROE                TREMPEALEAU

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALMA, ARCADIA, AUSTIN,
BLACK RIVER FALLS, CALEDONIA, CRESCO, DECORAH, DODGE CENTER,
LA CROSSE, MEDFORD, NEILLSVILLE, PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, PRESTON,
RICHLAND CENTER, ROCHESTER, SPARTA, TOMAH, VIROQUA, WABASHA,
WAUKON, WHITEHALL, AND WINONA.

Albert Lea may expand public 'no smoking' rules to cannabis products

  • Updated
  • 0
The City of Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – The City Council on Monday is scheduled to consider including cannabis products in the “no smoking” law for Albert Lea public places.

The present city ordinance bans smoking or chewing tobacco in city parks, City Hall and the City Arena, along with restaurants, stores, schools, hospitals, nursing homes, and common areas of apartment buildings.

The proposed change “any cannabis flower, or cannabis product that can be inhaled through the means of smoking or an electronic device” to the ordinance.  Adult use of certain cannabis products became legal in Minnesota on August 1.  The State of Minnesota is establishing a licensing system for selling cannabis products, which will likely start in 2025, but that leaves cities and other governmental bodies to deal with the issue until then.

The proposed change would not become final until the Albert Lea City Council held a second reading of the revised ordinance and voted on it.

The regular City Council meeting starts at 7 pm on the top floor of Albert Lea City Hall. 

Tags

Recommended for you