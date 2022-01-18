Albert Lea man to stand trial for Worth County break-in

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Minnesota man accused of a North Iowa break-in and stealing someone’s identity is pleading not guilty.
Shepperd Robins-Priestley, 30 of Albert Lea, MN, is charged in Worth County District Court with third-degree burglary and tampering with records.
Investigators say Robins-Priestley pushed his way into a home in the 700 block of Silver Lake Road on December 15, 2021, and after a brief physical confrontation, he ran away and was arrested at a nearby residence. Court documents say Robins-Priestley gave law enforcement a fake name but the Rochester Police Department confirmed the social security card and birth certificate Robins-Priestley had were both reported stolen.
Robins-Priestley is now set to stand trial beginning March 30.