Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Bitter Wind Chills Wednesday Morning Northern Iowa...

.Bitter cold air with temperatures around zero degrees over
northern Iowa with quickening, gusty winds will create wind chill
values less than 20 below zero early Wednesday morning. The winds
may also create shallow blowing and drifting snow in open, rural
areas, which could cause slick spots on roadways. Additional
bitter cold nights are forecast Thursday and Friday mornings.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
25 below zero.

* WHERE...North Central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures and wind chills Thursday and
Friday mornings will be even lower than Wednesday morning. Late
tonight into Wednesday, shallow blowing and drifting snow will
be possible, especially in rural, open areas, and may create
slick spots on roadways.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Albert Lea man to stand trial for Worth County break-in

Shepperd Robins Priestley

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Minnesota man accused of a North Iowa break-in and stealing someone’s identity is pleading not guilty.

Shepperd Robins-Priestley, 30 of Albert Lea, MN, is charged in Worth County District Court with third-degree burglary and tampering with records.

Investigators say Robins-Priestley pushed his way into a home in the 700 block of Silver Lake Road on December 15, 2021, and after a brief physical confrontation, he ran away and was arrested at a nearby residence.  Court documents say Robins-Priestley gave law enforcement a fake name but the Rochester Police Department confirmed the social security card and birth certificate Robins-Priestley had were both reported stolen.

Robins-Priestley is now set to stand trial beginning March 30.