 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Albert Lea man to stand trial for threatening woman with a knife

  • Updated
  • 0
Jason Beloate

Jason Beloate

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A trial date is set for a man accused of threatening a woman with a kitchen knife.

Jason Lee Beloate, 41 of Albert Lea, is charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and domestic assault.

Albert Lea police say Beloate had an argument with a woman on March 5.  Court documents state the argument escalated to Beloate threatening to “bash her head in,” pushing her through a shower door, hitting her with closed fists, and holding a knife to her face.

Beloate’s trial is scheduled to begin on August 16.

Tags

Recommended for you