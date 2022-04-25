Albert Lea man to stand trial for threatening woman with a knife

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A trial date is set for a man accused of threatening a woman with a kitchen knife.
Jason Lee Beloate, 41 of Albert Lea, is charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and domestic assault.
Albert Lea police say Beloate had an argument with a woman on March 5. Court documents state the argument escalated to Beloate threatening to “bash her head in,” pushing her through a shower door, hitting her with closed fists, and holding a knife to her face.
Beloate’s trial is scheduled to begin on August 16.