Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Significant Winter Storm with Possible Blizzard Conditions and
Extreme Cold Mid to Late Week...

A powerful winter storm will impact the region late Wednesday
through Friday. Confidence continues to increase for a
significant multi- faceted event including possible blizzard
conditions and extreme cold across central Iowa. Travel could be
dangerous to near impossible at times Thursday and Friday. Extreme
cold is expected as well and wind chills will fall to 20 to 40
below zero or colder from Thursday through the end of the week.

Those with holiday travel planned from late Wednesday through
Friday are strongly encouraged to pay close attention to forecast
updates and prepare accordingly if travel is a must. Altering
travel plans, if possible, is strongly encouraged.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph
or greater may occur, especially later Thursday through Friday.
Extreme cold and wind chills of 20 to 40 below or colder.

* WHERE...All of central Iowa.

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through late Friday night.
Blizzard conditions are most likely Thursday through Friday as
winds increase and are at their strongest, including after
snowfall subsides Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slick and snow covered road conditions.
Blowing snow and possible blizzard conditions may reduce
visibilities to near zero at times. The dangerously cold wind
chills as low as around 40 below zero could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the
latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Albert Lea man to stand trial for stabbing someone from behind

Rio Acosta

Rio Acosta

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man accused of stabbing someone in the neck is pleading not guilty.

Rio Santiago Acosta, 25 of Albert Lea, was arrested on November 9 and charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.  Investigators say Acosta attacked his mother’s boyfriend.

Court documents state the victim was sitting in the kitchen and preparing a sandwich when Acosta approached him from behind and stabbed him in the neck.  Albert Lea police say Acosta’s brother was in the kitchen and grabbed him, taking a hunting knife with a blade of about 3 to 3 ½ inches long away from Acosta.

Investigators say the victim had a cut on the right side of his neck and blood was found in the kitchen.

Acosta is now scheduled to stand trial on February 13, 2023.

