Albert Lea man to stand trial for stabbing someone from behind

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man accused of stabbing someone in the neck is pleading not guilty.
Rio Santiago Acosta, 25 of Albert Lea, was arrested on November 9 and charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. Investigators say Acosta attacked his mother’s boyfriend.
Court documents state the victim was sitting in the kitchen and preparing a sandwich when Acosta approached him from behind and stabbed him in the neck. Albert Lea police say Acosta’s brother was in the kitchen and grabbed him, taking a hunting knife with a blade of about 3 to 3 ½ inches long away from Acosta.
Investigators say the victim had a cut on the right side of his neck and blood was found in the kitchen.
Acosta is now scheduled to stand trial on February 13, 2023.