Albert Lea man to stand trial for firing an AK-47 during an argument

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A not guilty plea is entered over an all-day argument between a father and son that ended in gunfire.
Darrell George Hondl, 59 of Albert Lea, is charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, intentional discharge of a firearm that endangers safety, reckless use of a weapon, and domestic assault. His trial is scheduled to begin on October 18 in Freeborn County District Court.
Court documents state Hondl and his son had been arguing throughout the day on January 2 until Hondl eventually got an AK-47 and fired three shots in the air as his son took off running. Investigators say shell casings found at the scene indicate Hondl fired the rifle from at least three different spots.
Albert Lea police say Hondl’s son was not injured by the gunfire.