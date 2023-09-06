Albert Lea man sentenced to prison for raping a woman

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Raping a woman in 2022 is sending a Freeborn County man to prison.
Adam John Haeska, 34 of Albert Lea, was sentenced Wednesday to 13 years behind bars, with credit for 378 days already served. Haeska must also spend 10 years on conditional release after getting out of prison.
He was arrested in August 2022. Investigators say Haeska sexually assaulted a woman and when he was searched, Haeska was found in possession of two hypodermic needles and a baggie with 2.9 grams of methamphetamine.
Haeska was charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, two counts of domestic assault, and fifth-degree drug possession. He pleaded not guilty and after a four-day trial in May, a jury found Haeska guilty of all charges.