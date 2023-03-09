Albert Lea man sentenced for threatening woman with a knife

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Threatening a woman with a kitchen knife means a prison sentence for a Freeborn County man.
Jason Lee Beloate, 42 of Albert Lea, was ordered Thursday to spend three years and eight months behind bars, with credit for 366 days already served. Beloate pleaded guilty to second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon for an incident on March 5, 2022.
Albert Lea police say an argument between Beloate and a woman escalated to him threatening to “bash her head in,” pushing her through a shower door, hitting her with closed fists, and holding a knife to her face.