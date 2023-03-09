 Skip to main content
...Snow-Covered and Slippery Roads Continue...

.Snowfall reports through the evening so far have mostly been in
the 2 to 5 inch range with some of the higher amounts in southeast
Minnesota and northeast Iowa. Snow will continue to diminish,
however 1 to 2 inches of accumulation can be expected especially
east of the Mississippi River.

Snowfall totals are expected to range from 3 to 7 inches, with
some locally higher amounts possible.

Several spins outs, slide-offs and crashes have been reported
this evening including I90 and I94. If traveling overnight, slow
down and allow extra distance between you and the vehicle in front
of you.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and
southwest Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

In Iowa, visit 511ia.org for road conditions. In Minnesota,
visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin, visit
511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

Albert Lea man sentenced for threatening woman with a knife

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Threatening a woman with a kitchen knife means a prison sentence for a Freeborn County man.

Jason Lee Beloate, 42 of Albert Lea, was ordered Thursday to spend three years and eight months behind bars, with credit for 366 days already served.  Beloate pleaded guilty to second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon for an incident on March 5, 2022.

Albert Lea police say an argument between Beloate and a woman escalated to him threatening to “bash her head in,” pushing her through a shower door, hitting her with closed fists, and holding a knife to her face.

