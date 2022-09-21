Albert Lea man sentenced for threatening his wife with an axe

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Threatening his wife with an axe results in probation for a Freeborn County man.
Soe Naing, 47 of Albert Lea, was sentenced Wednesday to two years of supervised probation. Naing pleaded guilty in June to one count of threats of violence. A second-degree assault charge was dismissed as part of a plea deal.
Law enforcement says Naing got into an argument with his wife in November 2019. Court documents state Naing grabbed an axe, held it over his head, and threatened to kill her.