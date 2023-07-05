Albert Lea man sentenced for stabbing his mother's boyfriend

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A Freeborn County stabbing is sending a man to prison for over a year.
Rio Santiago Acosta, 25 of Albert Lea, was accused of stabbing his mother’s boyfriend.
Albert Lea police say Acosta approached the victim while the man was sitting in the kitchen and preparing a sandwich on November 9, 2022. Investigators say Acosta stabbed his mother’s boyfriend in the neck, then Acosta’s brother intervened and took a hunting knife with a blade of about 3 to 3 ½ inches long away from Acosta.
Court documents state the victim had a cut on the right side of his neck and blood was found in the kitchen.
Acosta pleaded guilty to second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and was sentenced Wednesday to one year and nine months behind bars, with credit for 238 days already served.