Albert Lea man sentenced for selling meth

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Selling methamphetamine results in probation for a Freeborn County man.
Troy Jay Thompson, 41 of Albert Lea, was sentenced Thursday to up to five years of supervised probation and ordered to perform 40 hours of community work service.
Thompson pleaded guilty in January to third-degree sale of meth. He was charged with second-degree sale of meth in November 2020 and eventually took a plea deal.
The South Central Drug Investigation Unit says Thompson sold a total of 11.49 grams of meth to a confidential informant in February 2020.