Albert Lea man sentenced for power washer theft

Justice

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man accused of stealing a scooter and a power washer is sentenced.

Gerald Leroy Shafer, 41 of Albert Lea, was arrested in July 2021 and charged with second-degree burglary, third-degree burglary, and misdemeanor theft.  The Albert Lea Police Department says Shafer stole a power washer from a shed by the post office on Newton Avenue and later took a scooter from Snyder’s Dollar General.

Shafer pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary and has been ordered to spend five years of supervised probation and perform 40 hours of community work service.

