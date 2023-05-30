Albert lea man sent to the hospital after I-35 collision

RICE COUNTY, Minn. – An Albert Lea man is among those hurt in a collision on Interstate 35.
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 1:19 pm Tuesday near mile marker 53 in Rice County. Wayne Arthur Clark, 64 of Albert Lea, and Neftali Alvarado Serra, 50 of Andover, were both driving south when they crashed.
The State Patrol says Clark, Serra, and a passenger in Serra’s vehicle, Teresa Marie Alvarado, 42 of Andover, suffered non-life threatening injuries. Clark was taken to a hospital in Owatonna for treatment.
The Rice County Sheriff’s Office and North Ambulance assisted with this accident.