Albert Lea man sent to prison for selling cocaine and methamphetamine

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Selling drugs to law enforcement informants is sending a Freeborn County man to prison.
Cody Shawn Ash, 30 of Albert Lea, was arrested in November 2021 and charged with first and second-degree sale of drugs. The South-Central Drug Investigation Unit says Ash sold cocaine and methamphetamine to confidential informants twice in September 2021 and twice in October 2021.
Court documents state the sales involved 18.8 grams of cocaine and 13.58 grams of meth.
Ash stood trial in October 2022 and a jury found him not guilty of first-degree drug sales but convicted him of second-degree drug sales. Ash was sentenced Thursday to eight years and two months in state prison, with credit for 419 days already served.