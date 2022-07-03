 Skip to main content
Albert Lea man pleads not guilty to driving stolen UTV through North Iowa farm fields

Eric Jensen

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Minnesota man pleads not guilty to nine crimes in Winnebago County.

Eric William Jensen, 40 of Albert Lea, is charged with third-degree burglary, two counts of driving while barred, two counts of operating a vehicle without owner’s consent, second-degree criminal mischief, first-degree theft, eluding, and OWI-first offense.

Investigators say Jensen broke into a farm building in rural Thompson and stole 2.5 gallons of gasoline on May 25.  A witness says he chased Jensen but lost him when Jensen drove through a field.

Jensen was then arrested on May 26 after allegedly refusing to pull over for law enforcement.  Court documents state Jensen sped away from a traffic stop near Forest City, leading law enforcement on a chase through several farm fields that finally ended after a brief chase on foot in Myre Slough Wildlife Management Area.

Investigators say Jensen was driving a red utility vehicle worth about $14,000 that had been reported stolen and the pursuit through planted fields caused an estimated $10,000 in damage.

Jensen’s trial is scheduled to start on August 10.

