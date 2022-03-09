Albert Lea man pleads not guilty to Cerro Gordo County drug arrest

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Minnesota man is pleading not guilty to being arrested with marijuana in North Iowa.
Andrew Clinton Wederath Faulkner, 38 of Albert Lea, is charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana and failure to use a drug tax stamp.
He was arrested after being pulled over on northbound Interstate 35 near Clear Lake on February 2. The arresting officer says Wederath Faulkner was following a semi too closely and when he approached Wederath Faulkner’s vehicle, there was the smell of marijuana coming from the trunk.
Court documents state a search of the vehicle turned up about 3/4ths of a pound of the drug, in addition to 36 grams of THC wax wrapped in tin foil. Wederath Faulkner allegedly said the marijuana had been obtained in Colorado.
His trial is now scheduled to begin on June 21.