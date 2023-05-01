 Skip to main content
Albert Lea man pleads guilty to stabbing someone from behind

  Updated
Rio Acosta

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A Freeborn County man is pleading guilty to stabbing his mother’s boyfriend.

Rio Santiago Acosta, 25 of Albert Lea, is now scheduled to be sentenced on July 5 for second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

Albert Lea police say the victim was sitting in the kitchen and preparing a sandwich on November 9, 2022, when Acosta approached him from behind and stabbed him in the neck.

Court documents state Acosta’s brother grabbed him and took a hunting knife with a blade of about 3 to 3 ½ inches long away from Acosta.  Investigators say the victim had a cut on the right side of his neck and blood was found in the kitchen.