Albert Lea man pleads guilty to stabbing someone from behind

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A Freeborn County man is pleading guilty to stabbing his mother’s boyfriend.
Rio Santiago Acosta, 25 of Albert Lea, is now scheduled to be sentenced on July 5 for second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.
Albert Lea police say the victim was sitting in the kitchen and preparing a sandwich on November 9, 2022, when Acosta approached him from behind and stabbed him in the neck.
Court documents state Acosta’s brother grabbed him and took a hunting knife with a blade of about 3 to 3 ½ inches long away from Acosta. Investigators say the victim had a cut on the right side of his neck and blood was found in the kitchen.