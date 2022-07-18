Albert Lea man pleads guilty to knife threats

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man accused of threatening two people with a knife is pleading guilty.
Jose Adan Mendoza III, 24 of Albert Lea, was arrested on March 2, 2020, and charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and threats of violence. Police say he went to an Albert Lea home and threatened two people with a butcher knife, pointing it at them and saying “I will kill you.”
Mendoza pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree assault. The threats of violence charge was dismissed. His sentencing is now scheduled for October 7.
The prosecution of Mendoza was delayed while he underwent mental health treatment to restore his competence to stand trial.