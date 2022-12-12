 Skip to main content
...Freezing Rain Potential Late Tonight into Tuesday Morning...

.A strong winter storm is set to impact much of the region
including Iowa. A mix of snow and freezing drizzle or freezing
rain is expected across portions of north and northwest Iowa
tonight into Tuesday morning. This may produce substantial glazing
before changing to rain by Tuesday afternoon. In addition, strong
winds are forecast for much of the state on Tuesday as well.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
NOON CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...A wintry mix of precipitation is expected. Total snow
accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to
one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph on Tuesday
morning.

* WHERE...Portions of North Central Iowa.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

Albert Lea man pleads guilty to assaulting a woman in March

Jason Beloate

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man accused of threatening a woman with a kitchen knife is pleading guilty.

Jason Lee Beloate, 41 of Albert Lea, pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.  His sentencing is set for February 6, 2023.

Beloate was arrested in March and charged with second-degree assault and domestic assault.  Albert Lea police say Beloate had an argument with a woman which escalated to Beloate threatening to “bash her head in,” pushing her through a shower door, hitting her with closed fists, and holding a knife to her face.

