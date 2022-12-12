Albert Lea man pleads guilty to assaulting a woman in March

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man accused of threatening a woman with a kitchen knife is pleading guilty.
Jason Lee Beloate, 41 of Albert Lea, pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. His sentencing is set for February 6, 2023.
Beloate was arrested in March and charged with second-degree assault and domestic assault. Albert Lea police say Beloate had an argument with a woman which escalated to Beloate threatening to “bash her head in,” pushing her through a shower door, hitting her with closed fists, and holding a knife to her face.