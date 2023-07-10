Albert Lea man pleads guilty to 145 mph crash in Mower County

AUSTIN, Minn. – A plea deal is reached over a crash that hurt three people in Mower County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says Devon McCormick Lee, 20 of Albert Lea, was driving on Interstate 90 when he crashed near mile marker 179 just after midnight on February 7. Lee and two passengers all suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Investigators say alcohol was a factor in the crash and Lee was also driving about 145 miles per hour when he collided with the median barrier on I-90.
Lee was charged with eight offenses but has pleaded guilty to felony fleeing in a motor vehicle and two counts of criminal vehicular operation. His sentencing is set for October 5.