Albert Lea man going to prison for selling meth

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Dealing meth in Freeborn County is sending a man to prison.
Ryan Joseph Voelker, 37 of Albert Lea, was sentenced Monday to seven years and eight months behind bars, with credit for 388 days already served.
Law enforcement says Voelker sold about 14 grams of meth on August 25, 2021, to a confidential informant and an undercover agent of the South-Central Drug Investigation Unit.
Voelker was arrested in February 2022 and pleaded guilty to second degree sale of methamphetamine in April 2023.