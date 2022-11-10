 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Albert Lea man found not guilty of setting woman on fire

  • Updated
  • 0
Justice

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man accused of setting a woman on fire has been found not guilty by a jury of his peers.

Logan Michael Netzer, 39 of Albert Lea, was arrested on December 22, 2021, and charged with first-degree assault.

Albert Lea police say Netzer threw a mixture of chemicals on a woman and used a butane torch to start her on fire.  Investigators say the woman suffered burns over 12% of her body and was flown to the Twin Cities for treatment in a burn unit.

Netzer told police the woman was using the torch to light something to smoke when she set herself on fire.

Police say the incident happened at a home in the 100 block of 7th Street W in Albert Lea which suffered heavy fire damage and is considered a total loss.

Netzer's trial began Monday and the jury returned its verdict Thursday.

Tags

Recommended for you