Albert Lea man finally sentenced for Worth County crimes

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – Over two and ½ years after his arrest, a southern Minnesota man is sentenced for crimes in Worth County.
Roberto Martinez Del Angel, 52 of Albert Lea, pleaded guilty to second-degree theft and conspiracy. He was accused of stealing a vehicle in Estherville and then helping burglarize a home in rural Northwood in September 2019.
Del Angel has now been sentenced to five years in state prison, with credit for time already served. That sentence will be served at the same time as a 12 year federal prison sentence for dealing drugs in North Iowa. Del Angel pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Iowa to distribution of methamphetamine. He was accused of distributing the drug in April and May of 2017.
Court documents state Del Angel also has a 2013 felony drug conviction in Freeborn County, Minnesota.