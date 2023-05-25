Albert Lea man convicted of rape after four-day trial

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A Freeborn County man has been convicted of raping a woman in 2022.
Adam Haeska, 34 of Albert Lea, was arrested in August 2022 and charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, two counts of domestic assault, and fifth-degree drug possession.
Court documents state that a woman told police she was sexually assaulted by Haeska. Officers said when they searched Haeska as part of the investigation, they found two hypodermic needles and a baggie with 2.9 grams of methamphetamine.
Investigators say Haeska has two previous convictions for domestic assault.
Haeska pleaded not guilty in September 2022. His trial began on Monday and Haeska was found guilty Thursday of both criminal sexual conduct and both domestic assault charges. His sentencing is scheduled for August 7.