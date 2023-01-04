Albert Lea man caught by DNA evidence is sentenced for 2020 burglary

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – DNA evidence results in probation for a Freeborn County man.
Shannon Troy Lee, 52 of Albert Lea, was sentenced Wednesday to five years of supervised probation and fined $100 for pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.
Lee was accused of ransacking a home just off Highway 13 on July 15, 2020. The homeowner reported many items, including a TV, artwork, an antique typewriter, and John Deere collectibles were stolen.
Investigators say Lee’s DNA, which was on the Minnesota Convicted Offender DNA Database, was found on a Newport cigarette butt and empty water bottles at the home.
Lee was arrested in January 2022.