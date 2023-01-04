 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Light snow continues over north central Iowa...

Light snow is forecast to continue into late this afternoon and
evening over northern Iowa with perhaps brief bouts of freezing
drizzle. This will lead to slick spots on roadways, especially
for areas west of I- 35. The snow will come to an end from west to
east tonight.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Light snow with isolated freezing drizzle this
afternoon. Additional snow accumulations of one inch with
isolated amounts near two inches along the Iowa/Minnesota
border.

* WHERE...North Central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact this morning's commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Albert Lea man caught by DNA evidence is sentenced for 2020 burglary

  • Updated
  • 0
Shannon Lee

Shannon Lee

 Patterson, Jared

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – DNA evidence results in probation for a Freeborn County man.

Shannon Troy Lee, 52 of Albert Lea, was sentenced Wednesday to five years of supervised probation and fined $100 for pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Lee was accused of ransacking a home just off Highway 13 on July 15, 2020.  The homeowner reported many items, including a TV, artwork, an antique typewriter, and John Deere collectibles were stolen.

Investigators say Lee’s DNA, which was on the Minnesota Convicted Offender DNA Database, was found on a Newport cigarette butt and empty water bottles at the home.

Lee was arrested in January 2022.

Tags

Recommended for you