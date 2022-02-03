 Skip to main content
Albert Lea man arrested for marijuana in North Iowa

Andrew Wederath Faulkner

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – A southern Minnesota man is arrested in North Iowa for marijuana allegedly from Colorado. 

Andrew Clinton Wederath Faulkner, 38 of Albert Lea, was pulled over Wednesday on northbound Interstate 35 near Clear Lake for following a semi too closely.  The arresting officer says there was a smell of marijuana coming from the trunk of Wederath Faulkner’s vehicle and a search found about three-quarters of a pound of the drug, as well as 36 grams of THC wax wrapped in tin foil. 

Wederath Faulkner allegedly stated the marijuana had been obtained in Colorado. 

He’s now charged with two counts of controlled substance violation and two counts of failure to use a drug tax stamp. 

