Albert Lea looks to stabilize old VFW post, replace roof

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - The city of Albert Lea is trying to save the old VFW post on Clark Street.
City officials want to preserve the historic building while also protecting public safety.
The Albert Lea City Council voted to stabilize the building on August 28th after reports of bricks falling from the wall into the alley and city inspectors finding the roof is failing.
The city believes a couple of decades of neglect allowed the roof to sag. This also let water leak into the building, causing more damage.
The city is looking for bids from contractors to replace the roof and its supports.
City Manager Ian Rigg wants to keep the building and its unique history around for future generations.
He also says clean-up costs would've been more expensive than stabilizing the building if it collapsed.
"This building was getting ready to slide into the alley and out into the street, which could've also other buildings, not to mention the buildings it's attached to," said Rigg. "It was necessary as a safety precaution."
The city expects to pick a winning bid in October. Depending on the contractor's availability, they hope the roof can be fixed before winter.
The old VFW post is currently owned by Clark Street East LLC. The private company plans to redevelop several lots on Clark Street into 16 to 20 units of housing.